Hotfix 0.10174

🏪 Shopkeeping Changes
- Employees should now properly use high definition nav meshes while in your shop
- Employees should properly navigate through doors now
- Reverted previous edge case fix so that nav meshes load faster
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed several potential disconnects stemming from the employee system code
- Invaders can no longer bypass building protection by dealing fire damage
