Saleblazers update for 22 October 2023

Hotfix 0.10174

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🏪 Shopkeeping Changes

  • Employees should now properly use high definition nav meshes while in your shop
  • Employees should properly navigate through doors now
  • Reverted previous edge case fix so that nav meshes load faster

🛠️ General Fixes

  • Fixed several potential disconnects stemming from the employee system code
  • Invaders can no longer bypass building protection by dealing fire damage

