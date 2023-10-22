 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 22 October 2023

Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the (hopefully only) horrifying bug that would cause the bulk item seller to sell Uniques that were in later pages in your inventory. This would happen if you hadn't fully loaded those items into memory by scrolling to the page at some point while playing. The bulk seller now forces the load to occur which prevents this
  • Fixed an issue where persistent effects, like Storm Avatars, could deal repeated damage while the game was paused
  • Removed a few Arcanist-only items from the Adventurer and Beastmaster pools
