- Fixed the (hopefully only) horrifying bug that would cause the bulk item seller to sell Uniques that were in later pages in your inventory. This would happen if you hadn't fully loaded those items into memory by scrolling to the page at some point while playing. The bulk seller now forces the load to occur which prevents this
- Fixed an issue where persistent effects, like Storm Avatars, could deal repeated damage while the game was paused
- Removed a few Arcanist-only items from the Adventurer and Beastmaster pools
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 22 October 2023
Bug Fixes
