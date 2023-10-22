Update Version 1.3.5.5 - New Player characters

We are excited to announce Update Version 1.3.5.5. You will need to start a fresh build /save as we have a brand new character creation system in place. We also did many bug fixes and started adding in POI.
Note:
- New Player Characters and clothing.
- Both Male and female options.
- New Tribal clothing.
- Some new POI which will eb filled with NPC's later.
- Improved harvesting performance.
- Performance optimizations.
- XP Multiplier now works on dedicated.
- Time of day and weather should now save properly.
- Activated Lumen Lighting for better lighting.
- New Ocean system which we will further improve later.
We hope you enjoy this update as we many more are on their way.
Changed files in this update