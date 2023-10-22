 Skip to content

Athos update for 22 October 2023

Update Version 1.3.5.5 - New Player characters

Update Version 1.3.5.5 - New Player characters

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are excited to announce Update Version 1.3.5.5. You will need to start a fresh build /save as we have a brand new character creation system in place. We also did many bug fixes and started adding in POI.

Note:

  • New Player Characters and clothing.
  • Both Male and female options.
  • New Tribal clothing.
  • Some new POI which will eb filled with NPC's later.
  • Improved harvesting performance.
  • Performance optimizations.
  • XP Multiplier now works on dedicated.
  • Time of day and weather should now save properly.
  • Activated Lumen Lighting for better lighting.
  • New Ocean system which we will further improve later.

We hope you enjoy this update as we many more are on their way.

