Update Version 1.3.5.5 - New Player characters

We are excited to announce Update Version 1.3.5.5. You will need to start a fresh build /save as we have a brand new character creation system in place. We also did many bug fixes and started adding in POI.

Note:

New Player Characters and clothing.

Both Male and female options.

New Tribal clothing.

Some new POI which will eb filled with NPC's later.

Improved harvesting performance.

Performance optimizations.

XP Multiplier now works on dedicated.

Time of day and weather should now save properly.

Activated Lumen Lighting for better lighting.

New Ocean system which we will further improve later.

We hope you enjoy this update as we many more are on their way.