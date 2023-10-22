- Increased the recovery speed of DASH skills to help you get out of trouble faster!
- Fine-tuned the haste of each vehicle, now you can run faster, but remember to apply the brakes at any time
- Optimized the supply frequency of shield/nova props
Drift Survivor update for 22 October 2023
Updated content on October 22
