 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drift Survivor update for 22 October 2023

Updated content on October 22

Share · View all patches · Build 12503090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Increased the recovery speed of DASH skills to help you get out of trouble faster!
  2. Fine-tuned the haste of each vehicle, now you can run faster, but remember to apply the brakes at any time
  3. Optimized the supply frequency of shield/nova props

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2598081 Depot 2598081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link