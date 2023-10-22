 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MotorCubs RC update for 22 October 2023

Windows Build 597 - Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12502947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Teddy Bears are visible again from within the Vehicles.
  • Patriot Oxide explosion is longer and more complex.
  • Dive in the Hive has additional cactus and waypoint updates.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241761 Depot 2241761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link