- Teddy Bears are visible again from within the Vehicles.
- Patriot Oxide explosion is longer and more complex.
- Dive in the Hive has additional cactus and waypoint updates.
MotorCubs RC update for 22 October 2023
Windows Build 597 - Hotfix 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
