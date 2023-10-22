 Skip to content

Jewel Match Winter Wonderland 2 Collector's Edition update for 22 October 2023

Updated the wishlist page and introduced a cheat code to restore the game histor

  • Updated the wishlist page
  • We've implemented an experimental cheat code designed to restore your game history, offering a potential lifeline for users who might encounter issues with their game progress.

