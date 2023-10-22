 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 22 October 2023

Bugfixes and Item Improvements

Build 12502883

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Greatly improved Shockwave's visual clarity
  • Updated all item modifiers, except skill modifiers, to have 10 tiers
  • Updated item modifier values to match a full 10-tier system. Generally high level items are stronger now. You'll need to reroll modifier values to get these updates. If you have something you think might have been overpowered at a lower tier, beware that rerolling modifier values will effectively nerf that item
  • In Spicy and Inferno difficulties, there's a small chance that dropped items will roll with one locked modifier. Keep an eye out for these, they might make really good crafting bases!
  • Fixed a bug where rerolling an item might reroll its implicit
  • Fixed a bug where the "Increased Maximum Monster Life" modifier was about 10x stronger than it claimed to be
  • Fixed a bug where recycled experience projectiles would fire previous Grant Experience events if they were sourced from experience chests. This could cause you to level up from 60 to 100 lategame under the right conditions. Sorry for the nerf!
  • Made various improvements to the stability of the Shockwave skill

Changed files in this update

