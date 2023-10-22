CHANGES TO OUTPATH - FIRST JOURNEY

Hey everyone!

A few days before I made an announcement telling to not play this version of the game since is outdated and could corrupt your normal save file.

But it has been of no use since many people continue to access this version without wanting to.

What I did in the end was make another Branch of the game, which you can select by following this little tutorial:





This way you can play the old version.

I have changed the default version to the demo version, which is compatible with the full game and will not break any save files.

I am sorry but I had so many false alarms about bugs and this was the reason.

You can buy the full game here with still a 10% discount if you want support my hard work!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2237970/Outpath/

ːwinter2019happybulbː Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Thanks for the support once again and have a good day/night.

David ːwinter2019happyyulː