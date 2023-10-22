Update 1.5

Version 1.5 is a major update. Major changes include:

Fully voiced using AI from Eleven Labs, all automated voices no celebrity or real voices. Mostly used the voices from Something's In The Air Redux.

Easier to access "bonus" content, just finish "All Five Dinners" and what Steam calls "Date Endurance" then run the Achievements menu to see if you qualify. Once you do, go to "Character" and create a bonus character.

Steam Deck support enabled. Not sure if Steam will reflect it, but it will work fine on Steam OS.