Hotfix 0.1.62

[Added] Place boxes to box shelves ability to workers (Cashier, cleaner, manager)

[Added] Sliding door sound for warehouse door

[Added] Money collect ability to manager now he can collect money from registers, default threshold is 1000$ can changeable via worker details

[Changed] Max limit of purchase is increased for candy

[Changed] New lean position added to vehicles for better positioning

[Fixed] Land sound missing

[Fixed] Street lamp not placeable at repair area

[Fixed] Customer vehicles can not pass ground floors

[Fixed] Sometimes orders not arrive

[Fixed] Sometimes press to drink text stays on screen forever

[Fixed] Workers can sometimes teleport to warehouse roof

[Fixed] Customers get stuck sometimes

[Fixed] Workers get stuck sometimes

[Fixed] Plunger's durability not saving