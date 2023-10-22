 Skip to content

Dragon's Ruler update for 22 October 2023

Ver. 1.1.1 The incidence of disasters changes with difficulty level. Other

Dragon's Ruler update for 22 October 2023

Ver. 1.1.1

The rate of disaster occurrence was constant at all levels of game difficulty, but starting from this version, the rate of disaster occurrence has been changed to

Casual - 50% reduction in the incidence of disasters
Medium - 30% less disasters
Hard - same rate as before

The rate of disasters becomes milder with each difficulty level,
If the difficulty level is below medium, the "mild climate" will be more frequent.

However, only floods and revolts are not affected by the difficulty level.

Currently, a bug has been reported in CPU battles where the battle loops with all the players being wiped out from the beginning.
It is difficult to reproduce the bug, so for now, we have applied a process to abort the war if the CPU does not select any units to send to the battlefield when it makes a decision to go to war.

