 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Tracks update for 22 October 2023

Update 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12502587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Little update today. Just adds a few small missing things from the base game.

  • When gaining achievements for finishing a world on a specific difficulty, it will now also give you the achievements for finishing the easier difficulty version of that achievement
  • Added backups to save files in case one is accidentally deleted. Simply delete the "_backup" part in the files name and it will load that file instead.
    On Windows find it under %userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\C:\Users\funny\AppData\LocalLow\Dreamfire Studios\Battle Tracks
    On Mac find it under ~/Library/Application Support/Dreamfire Studios/Battle Tracks
    On Linux find it under $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/unity3d OR $HOME/.config/unity3d
  • Added a way to see a levels objectives in the Overworld. When moving onto a level, the objectives (as well as which you've completed) will show up in the bottom right.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1932502 Depot 1932502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1932503 Depot 1932503
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link