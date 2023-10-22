Update 1.4.1

Little update today. Just adds a few small missing things from the base game.
- When gaining achievements for finishing a world on a specific difficulty, it will now also give you the achievements for finishing the easier difficulty version of that achievement
- Added backups to save files in case one is accidentally deleted. Simply delete the "_backup" part in the files name and it will load that file instead.
On Windows find it under %userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\C:\Users\funny\AppData\LocalLow\Dreamfire Studios\Battle Tracks
On Mac find it under ~/Library/Application Support/Dreamfire Studios/Battle Tracks
On Linux find it under $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/unity3d OR $HOME/.config/unity3d
- Added a way to see a levels objectives in the Overworld. When moving onto a level, the objectives (as well as which you've completed) will show up in the bottom right.
Changed files in this update