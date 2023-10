Still testing character selection. Sorry, all new to me. I'm making my own code for this. Using other codes like it as reference. As I said in the last playtest, I code be executing this all in the wrong places. I'll get it though!

Messed with the Main Menu to. It's now a Live Level. I had been working on it on and off. Just the main screen see how heavy it is. Testing GPU sprites and flairs. I may need to tone it down a bit.