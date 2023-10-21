 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 21 October 2023

Blessing Bug Build V 13.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed blessings not displaying correctly on the god statue
-Fixed fishing item not displaying correctly when fishing near the above god statue

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1292501 Depot 1292501
