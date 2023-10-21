-Fixed blessings not displaying correctly on the god statue
-Fixed fishing item not displaying correctly when fishing near the above god statue
Harvest Island update for 21 October 2023
Blessing Bug Build V 13.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
