Tutorial fix and Unity2023

Replaced Bloodlust visual with spinning red aura particle effect.

Added Particle effect (huge wave) for Sonic Boom

Transferred project from unity 2021.3.23 all the way to 2023.1.17 (2022 LTS was very crashy) to investigate and fix an occasional memory leak warning and crash.

Added hooks for structured testing.

Bugfix: Tutorial Step 3 (build tower) 1st tower could not be selected. Tutorial completion had no sound effect.

Spell spam tracking properly resets to 0 even after manual exit to main menu at night.

Exiting to main menu during night phase no longer autosaves (instead it autosaves right before night phase). Yes, this does allow limited save scumming.