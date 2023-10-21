Update 1.1.3 Hotfix

Collaboration with Kovox Pitch
Added a bat from Rhythm-Game Kovox Pitch! It’s a game where you need to swing the baseball in rhythm and vibe to post-rock doomer music. Check it out on steam, it’s super atmospheric!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1299810/Kovox_Pitch/
Track editor and Steam workshop
- Added Favorite track feature. Now you can sort by your favorite tracks!
- Increased max scale on tracks in editor.
- Increased max bpm value to 400.
- Added stepped playrate with reset button.
- Moved community tracks to official category.
Added auto-mapped visual effects
- Now on certain maps, visual effects are driven by default shooting markers.
Bug Fixes
- Now when creating a new track it’s playing in-game on the first try.
- Fixed wrong track ordering in the lobby.
- Fixed endless download of tracks on clients in the lobby.
- Fixed default image in track editor and lobby.
- Fixed playing menu theme in track editor and unavailability to map track.
- Fixed settings on custom image in editor.
- Possible fix on Black screen when entering game.
- Added EAC new window information about installation.
Localisation update
- Added new Belorussian language all translated by @hakerist !
- Language fixes.
Changed files in this update