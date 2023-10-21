 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BlasterBeat update for 21 October 2023

Update 1.1.3 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12502315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Collaboration with Kovox Pitch

Added a bat from Rhythm-Game Kovox Pitch! It’s a game where you need to swing the baseball in rhythm and vibe to post-rock doomer music. Check it out on steam, it’s super atmospheric!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1299810/Kovox_Pitch/

Track editor and Steam workshop

  • Added Favorite track feature. Now you can sort by your favorite tracks!
  • Increased max scale on tracks in editor.
  • Increased max bpm value to 400.
  • Added stepped playrate with reset button.
  • Moved community tracks to official category.

Added auto-mapped visual effects

  • Now on certain maps, visual effects are driven by default shooting markers.

Bug Fixes

  • Now when creating a new track it’s playing in-game on the first try.
  • Fixed wrong track ordering in the lobby.
  • Fixed endless download of tracks on clients in the lobby.
  • Fixed default image in track editor and lobby.
  • Fixed playing menu theme in track editor and unavailability to map track.
  • Fixed settings on custom image in editor.
  • Possible fix on Black screen when entering game.
  • Added EAC new window information about installation.

Localisation update

  • Added new Belorussian language all translated by @hakerist !
  • Language fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1575681 Depot 1575681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link