Rise for the Fight Update 1.8 Out Now!

Hello everyone.

Sorry for the late update. I have been really busy with work, and haven't had the motivation to work on my game. I hope to get the game into a more stable state in the upcoming future, and to get a bigger playerbase to allow multiplayer to be more playable.

I also got an Oculus Quest 2 recently, and have been thinking about making a VR version of Rise for the Fight. I'll let you know what I decide.

With that said, here is the changelog for the current update!

ALPHA BUILD 1.8 RELEASE CHANGELOG:

ADDITIONS AND ADJUSTMENTS:

Changed HP6 Firing Animation duration from 0.3s to 0.25s.

Added NEW Feature: Powerups / At the start of the match, it will take 15 seconds to spawn a new powerup. Every 30 seconds after, a new powerup will spawn, giving the player who picks one up an advantage over the other. These are the current powerups:

Health Boost / This will give you 180 HP instead of 60 HP. Your health will not regenerate to 180 if you take damage with the powerup traits equipped.

Speed Boost / This will give you a 2x boost in Walk Speed, Run Speed, and a 1.5x boost in Jump Height for 10s.

Bottoms Up / This will give you infinite ammo for 15s. when this expires, you will get max ammo reserves

(COMING LATER...) Quick Escape / This will teleport you where your gun shoots, and will add 50 extra bullets to your ammo reserves. Make sure to press the "Interact" button when you shoot to teleport.

If you are infected, or a juggernaut, you will not be able to pick up a powerup.

SANDBOX CHANGES:

Decreased BMR21 Rate Of Fire from 7 to 6.

Increased SP10 Rate of Fire from 2.5 to 3.

Decreased SP10 Damage from 20 to 10.

Decreased SP10 Pellet Count from 3 to 2.

Decreased HP6 Rate of Fire from 3.5 to 2.5.

Decreased HP6 Mag Capacity from 12 to 8.

Decreased HP6 Ammo Reserves from 132 to 120.

Increased HP6 Damage from 15 to 30.

Increased HMG22 Rate Of Fire from 6 to 15.

Increased HMG22 Mag Capacity from 24 to 90.

Increased HMG22 Ammo Reserves from 120 to 360.

Decreased HMG22 Damage from 15 to 4.

Adjusted HMG22 Upgrade Tiers for Rate of Fire from 0.5/1.0/1.5 to 1.0/1.0/1.0.

Adjusted HMG22 Upgrade Tiers for Mag Capacity from 4/8/16 to 15/15/15.

Decreased MAR5 Damage from 12 to 10.

Increased MAR5 Mag Capacity from 40 to 48.

Increased MAR5 Ammo Reserves from 400 to 480.

Increased DMR10 Rate Of Fire from 3 to 4.

Increased DMR10 Ammo Capacity from 10 to 12.

Increased DMR10 Ammo Reserves from 100 to 120.

Decreased DMR10 Damage from 30 to 20.

Adjusted DMR10 Upgrade Tiers for Mag Capacity from 2/2/4 to 2/2/2.

If you come across any issues with this update, feel free to let me know here.

Have fun, and see you in the fight!

-Reece