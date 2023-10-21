v0.9781a Hotfix

Obligatory Day 1 hotfix.
-Fixed Ballroom Doors rotating incorrectly
-Fixed Electrics exit room inside bounds
-Fixed Hotel wall section that had incomplete bounds
-Fixed improper procedural sections spawning in Hotel
Enjoy,
-={ComAdore]=-
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Obligatory Day 1 hotfix.
-Fixed Ballroom Doors rotating incorrectly
-Fixed Electrics exit room inside bounds
-Fixed Hotel wall section that had incomplete bounds
-Fixed improper procedural sections spawning in Hotel
Enjoy,
-={ComAdore]=-
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update