Transliminal update for 21 October 2023

v0.9781a Hotfix

21 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Obligatory Day 1 hotfix.

-Fixed Ballroom Doors rotating incorrectly
-Fixed Electrics exit room inside bounds
-Fixed Hotel wall section that had incomplete bounds
-Fixed improper procedural sections spawning in Hotel

Enjoy,

-={ComAdore]=-

