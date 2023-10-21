- The Patriot Oxide now leaves behind a burning car body when it explodes.
- Patriot Oxide explosion now has bolts and burning teddy bear closer to the explosion source position.
MotorCubs RC update for 21 October 2023
PC Build 597 Hotfix 1 - Patriot Oxide Exploded Car Parts
