MotorCubs RC update for 21 October 2023

PC Build 597 Hotfix 1 - Patriot Oxide Exploded Car Parts

Share · View all patches · Build 12502299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Patriot Oxide now leaves behind a burning car body when it explodes.
  • Patriot Oxide explosion now has bolts and burning teddy bear closer to the explosion source position.

Changed files in this update

