Hello, Stalkers! Update 1.00.33 is live. Crucial changes made!

Hello, Stalkers! We are thrilled to present you with a minor but significant update 1.00.33.

Changes and improvements:

🔸 Fixed the backpack grab issue when items were in the top slots. Previously, when trying to grab the backpack, you might have pulled out an item from a slot. This issue has been resolved.

🔸 When loading levels from the menu, the screen now darkens. This confirms the start of the loading process. In the past, especially if the game was installed on an HDD, it might have seemed like the game wasn't loading, leading to potential save issues with repeated presses.

🔸 The field of view on the PDA (Pocket Communicator) map has been expanded: now you can see a larger area and from a greater distance.

🔸 Minor fixes and refinements.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone is ever-changing, and every journey into it presents a new challenge. Stay alert and cautious. We wish you luck! Many exciting things await you ahead!