Version 4.1 and Magical Mysteries Mini-Pack Now Available

Bolster the Freedom League with a ghost of the American Revolution and the world's Master Mage. You'll need them to face a sinister adept of the arcane arts and survive a mysterious realm beneath the surface.

The Magical Mysteries Mini-Pack is now available as DLC. It includes Eldritch, Lantern Jack, Malador, and Sub-Terra.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2210250/Sentinels_of_EarthPrime__Magical_Mysteries_MiniPack

To celebrate, we will be streaming the long-awaited Sentinels of Earth-Prime Listening Party on October 31 at 2 PM Eastern. Join Jean-Marc and Jaye on Twitch to experience the music come to life!

Two variants are included in the Mini-Pack: Chilling Tales Lantern Jack and Eldritch's Last Stand. The variants will both become unlockable on October 31 at the end of Handelabra Live (streaming from 7 PM Eastern on Twitch). Spooky!

As of today, the Sentinels Digital (Enhanced Edition) journey we began with you in October 2014, nine years ago, is complete! While there may be no further official content released for Sentinels Digital, the game is by no means "dead." We'll have more to talk about later, including:

Sentinels of Earth-Prime Official Soundtrack

Improved support for Earth-Prime style content in Steam Workshop

Multiplayer Compatibility Pack to allow players without expansions to join games with expansions

We also know that a digital version of Sentinels of the Multiverse: Definitive Edition is on the minds of many, and we'll have news about that soon!

This update also includes various bug fixes and improvements, including: