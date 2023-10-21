Patch 1.0.2 - Balance / Bug fixes

Hey all,
Sorry for the amount of patches today - but I wanted to address more things, In this patch:
- Fixed an ending bug.
- Fixed a bug in which players are not getting the "Package Handler" achivement.
- Fixed a bug in which players are not getting the "Locked In" achivement.
- Normal Mode Balance Changes:
- Increased the amount of events that spawn each hour quite a bit.
- Increased / Decressed the time it changes the input code.
- Delfalco buffs
- Noir Male buffs(Stated in last patch)
QOL Improvemnts:
- Cameras now cycle back to start or to end - No longer stops at last camera
Changed files in this update