Dead Signal update for 21 October 2023

Patch 1.0.2 - Balance / Bug fixes

Hey all,

Sorry for the amount of patches today - but I wanted to address more things, In this patch:

  • Fixed an ending bug.
  • Fixed a bug in which players are not getting the "Package Handler" achivement.
  • Fixed a bug in which players are not getting the "Locked In" achivement.
  • Normal Mode Balance Changes:
  • Increased the amount of events that spawn each hour quite a bit.
  • Increased / Decressed the time it changes the input code.
  • Delfalco buffs
  • Noir Male buffs(Stated in last patch)

QOL Improvemnts:

  • Cameras now cycle back to start or to end - No longer stops at last camera

