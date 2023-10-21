 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sclender update for 21 October 2023

Sclender 1.7 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12502118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's a been a while since the last Sclender release. In that time a lot of work has been done.

New filters: many new CRT filters; color adjustment filters and effects to mix together a faithful replica of the SD television/monitor experience. Bilinear and Bicubic filtering is now possible.

Revisions to existing filters: CRT Scanlines now much more closely approximates the look of a television screen; other filters look closer to what their names suggest. CRT filters are easier on the eyes and clearer. The PC-98 monitor filter can now be fully edited to look like high detail CRT screens. The de-pixelizing "Dejag" filters now have adjustable characteristics.

Improvements: Filters now support up to 4 input fields, each with a descriptive name. The Attach interface now displays a prompt telling you what to do after pressing the "Attach" button.

Bug fixes:
-- the hanging thread bug is fixed
-- lots of other fixes

The known mouse input bugs are still outstanding, and it is still recommended to use means of capturing the mouse (either in-game or in a virtual machine app) to avoid them.

Wiki Updates: in coming days the Sclender Wiki, available from the Support menu, will be updated to better showcase Sclender's features and filters.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1855201 Depot 1855201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link