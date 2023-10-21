Sclender 1.7 Released

It's a been a while since the last Sclender release. In that time a lot of work has been done.

New filters: many new CRT filters; color adjustment filters and effects to mix together a faithful replica of the SD television/monitor experience. Bilinear and Bicubic filtering is now possible.

Revisions to existing filters: CRT Scanlines now much more closely approximates the look of a television screen; other filters look closer to what their names suggest. CRT filters are easier on the eyes and clearer. The PC-98 monitor filter can now be fully edited to look like high detail CRT screens. The de-pixelizing "Dejag" filters now have adjustable characteristics.

Improvements: Filters now support up to 4 input fields, each with a descriptive name. The Attach interface now displays a prompt telling you what to do after pressing the "Attach" button.

Bug fixes:

-- the hanging thread bug is fixed

-- lots of other fixes

The known mouse input bugs are still outstanding, and it is still recommended to use means of capturing the mouse (either in-game or in a virtual machine app) to avoid them.

Wiki Updates: in coming days the Sclender Wiki, available from the Support menu, will be updated to better showcase Sclender's features and filters.