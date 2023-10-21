Stable Release 0.10.4

This is a stable release, focusing on bug fixes and other small improvements.
These changes include:
- Various fixes and improvements to the new Coalition campaign intros.
- Outfits can now be given the "unique" attribute. The player will be warned when any such outfits are about to be lost.
- All controls and settings now have tooltips.
- It is now possible to recall the help messages for the currently active panel on demand.
There are also many other changes. For a full list, see the changelog.
A special thanks to everyone who contributed to this release: @Amazinite, @Anarchist2, @Arachi-Lover, @bene-dictator, @hexagonrecursion, @Hurleveur, @LazerLit, @quyykk, @RisingLeaf, @Saugia, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, and @warp-core.
If you are using the high-dpi plugin, you should download and install the updated version that goes with this release.
Changed files in this update