Stable Release 0.10.4

This is a stable release, focusing on bug fixes and other small improvements.

These changes include:

Various fixes and improvements to the new Coalition campaign intros.

Outfits can now be given the "unique" attribute. The player will be warned when any such outfits are about to be lost.

All controls and settings now have tooltips.

It is now possible to recall the help messages for the currently active panel on demand.

There are also many other changes. For a full list, see the changelog.

A special thanks to everyone who contributed to this release: @Amazinite, @Anarchist2, @Arachi-Lover, @bene-dictator, @hexagonrecursion, @Hurleveur, @LazerLit, @quyykk, @RisingLeaf, @Saugia, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, and @warp-core.

If you are using the high-dpi plugin, you should download and install the updated version that goes with this release.