Endless Sky update for 21 October 2023

Stable Release 0.10.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12502024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a stable release, focusing on bug fixes and other small improvements.

These changes include:

  • Various fixes and improvements to the new Coalition campaign intros.
  • Outfits can now be given the "unique" attribute. The player will be warned when any such outfits are about to be lost.
  • All controls and settings now have tooltips.
  • It is now possible to recall the help messages for the currently active panel on demand.

There are also many other changes. For a full list, see the changelog.
A special thanks to everyone who contributed to this release: @Amazinite, @Anarchist2, @Arachi-Lover, @bene-dictator, @hexagonrecursion, @Hurleveur, @LazerLit, @quyykk, @RisingLeaf, @Saugia, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, and @warp-core.

If you are using the high-dpi plugin, you should download and install the updated version that goes with this release.

