Ocnus Theory update for 21 October 2023

1.0.09

Bugs Fixed:

  • Fixed an issue where loading in from a portable checkpoint flag would rarely not load the correct music or lighting under specific conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where menu button text would permanently be stuck changed when [REDACTED] if using mouse + keyboard input.

Additions and Changes:

  • Altered the method of [REDACTED] Ocnus Ritual, to make it easier for those with restricted file access. There is now an in-game method.
  • Reduced the length of time that menu button text remains changed when [REDACTED].
  • Added some additional dialogue for when the Ocnus Ritual is [REDACTED].
  • Adjusted the placement of one some of the geometry at the very start of The Lower Abyss to avoid unnecessary confusion. It’s now a lot easier to tell where you should be going.

