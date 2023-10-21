Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed an issue where loading in from a portable checkpoint flag would rarely not load the correct music or lighting under specific conditions.
- Fixed an issue where menu button text would permanently be stuck changed when
[REDACTED]if using mouse + keyboard input.
Additions and Changes:
- Altered the method of
[REDACTED]Ocnus Ritual, to make it easier for those with restricted file access. There is now an in-game method.
- Reduced the length of time that menu button text remains changed when
[REDACTED].
- Added some additional dialogue for when the Ocnus Ritual is
[REDACTED].
- Adjusted the placement of one some of the geometry at the very start of The Lower Abyss to avoid unnecessary confusion. It’s now a lot easier to tell where you should be going.
Changed files in this update