Dwelvers update for 21 October 2023

Dwelvers Beta v0.18.4.0 HOTFIX released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

I found another a critical bug that made the humans that came from portals stand still and not advancing towards your base (unless they were outside the fog of war)

It is fixed now!

Changed files in this update

