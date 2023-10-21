 Skip to content

Unswappers update for 21 October 2023

Patch 1.1.3

Patch 1.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fix: The Multi Probe achievement was unobtainable
  • Fix: In the cave sometimes the red fog does not turn back to white
  • Fix: There was a small chance for an invisible parasite portal in the medieval level

Changed files in this update

