Update: 1.0.1

Calcium Contract 1.0.1 is here! This patch is addressing some player feedback:
- Roosters and floaters now emit idle sounds more frequently when chasing the player
- Sound rebalancing. Sounds should fade out a bit slower with distance and some important sounds should be a bit more audible
- Hitscanner enemies (cats) rebalance. They will miss a bit more when far away from the player and their deadliness doesn't scale as sharply in higher difficulties
- Treasures caught and clocks destroyed are now shown in the end level screen (number/total) and in the level list (all cleared indicator)
- Fixed a bug in Industrial District that prevented some enemies from spawning
Changed files in this update