Calcium Contract update for 21 October 2023

Update: 1.0.1

Calcium Contract 1.0.1 is here! This patch is addressing some player feedback:

  • Roosters and floaters now emit idle sounds more frequently when chasing the player
  • Sound rebalancing. Sounds should fade out a bit slower with distance and some important sounds should be a bit more audible
  • Hitscanner enemies (cats) rebalance. They will miss a bit more when far away from the player and their deadliness doesn't scale as sharply in higher difficulties
  • Treasures caught and clocks destroyed are now shown in the end level screen (number/total) and in the level list (all cleared indicator)
  • Fixed a bug in Industrial District that prevented some enemies from spawning

