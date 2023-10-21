Event Changes and More!

Updates to the Explorer

The poor Explorer has had their endgame event neglected for a while. There wasn't a reason to look for them, and having them pop up was just a disappointment as their event was weaker than the others. This patch adds 15 new skills to the Explorer pool, and rebalances the existing ones.

The intent behind these skills is to heavily modify your runs in an exclusively positive way. Finding them should feel substantial and exciting.

Updates to the Upgrade Event

The upgrade event used to appear once at the start of a run, and again every 5 events. It could also appear randomly under certain circumstances. The first upgrade event would offer you 1 "uber" gamechanging skill, and the random events could offer up to 3.

Now the only time the Upgrade event has a 100% chance of spawning is on the first event. This event will now have 3 relevant uber skills to choose from. All other Upgrade events have been shuffled into the random event pool like other events.

Note that the Explorer vs. Upgrader event now also always offers 3 uber skills if you choose to upgrade.

Event Weighting

Prior to this patch, all events had an equal chance to appear. Now after this patch, this initial weighting remains the same, but the player can opt to increase the likelihood of different events using the Exploration tree. The effect of doing this is significant, and well-worth doing if you want to target something specific like Item Crafting.

Other changes and fixes: