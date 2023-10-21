 Skip to content

vivid/stasis update for 21 October 2023

vivid/stasis 2.3.1 patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for the version 2.3.1 update.

  • Added 8 new player titles
  • 🌊
  • Fixed a bug with the pause menu

