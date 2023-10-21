vivid/stasis 2.3.1 patch notes

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for the version 2.3.1 update.
- Added 8 new player titles
- 🌊
- Fixed a bug with the pause menu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for the version 2.3.1 update.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update