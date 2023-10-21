Patch notes: V 0.2.09.087

The following improvements were implemented:

Added the possibility of upgrading resistance banks and power transformers.

The following bugs were fixed:

Fixed bug of player's fall check when descending stairs.

Fixed bug label for turbine generator #3 on the valve panel.

Fixed bug that allowed new blocks for resistance banks to be stored in the small storage rooms in the supply room.

Fixed bug of resistance banks not cooling down when loading a saved progress.

Fixed bug that prevented silencing the alarms of the resistance banks or the power transformers.

Fixed bug when repairing the resistance bank where it was connected with the switch in disconnected mode.

Fixed bug of "NO RESISTOR BANKS" alarm so that it only sounds if there are no resistance banks with absorption potential.