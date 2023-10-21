Timeline and Patch Notes: Build 1.0.3 (4b20203f3)

Hey Aviators! 🛫

Our latest game update is now live. A huge thanks to our dedicated players for soaring with us. Your support keeps our runways lit! We're now rolling out an update 1.0.3.

Changelog:

Fixed tablet map is completely blue for some players

Fixed the player being kicked out of the vehicle after entering it

Fixed upload scenario missing file error

(Multiplayer) The client can open and close the passenger door after the stairs disconnection.

(Multiplayer) Fixed towbar input info staying on the screen if another player connected it to the plane or vehicle when the player was interacting with it

Fixed player being able to enter marshall mode after failed marshall

Fixed connect stairs interaction prompt showing up while inside the jetway

Improvement - Pushback: Added info about removing vehicles, which are too close to the aircraft, after pushing it to the zone.

Improvement - Pushback: Decreased wait time (to 2 sec), in which the pushing vehicle must be held motionless to complete a substage after the aircraft is moved to the zone.

Adjustment of connection zones for stairs, jetways, and catering

Fixed pushback zone spawned outside Keflavik airport border

Added pop-up info if scenario name contains illegal special characters

Fixed Catering truck movement is blocked after exiting the vehicle.

Fixed [Refueling] Only the host can remove the grounding wire

Fixed Refueling NEO: Changed step of a target value set in the fuel panel on an aircraft

Fixed Bison is not triggering the next tutorial stage after is placed backward to the plane in the pushback/walkaround tutorial.

Issues in the backlog for the next updates:

Airplane not detected as 'Landed'

Airplanes with all tasks completed will disappear from the tablet list

Long loading times when a user is using many custom plane skins

Planes sometimes get stuck after automatic pushback

Pushback zone detection improvements

FOV setting slider to be checked

Jetway zones and movement

Multiplayer stability

Refueling tutorial improvements for better understanding

Besides that, you may be curious to know what's going on behind the scenes and what our plans are.

🗓️ October Updates:

Tuesdays & Fridays: Keep an eye out for regular updates on both these days over the next two weeks. We'll be releasing patches and tweaks based on your invaluable feedback.

Next Two Weeks: Surprise! We'll be rolling out some FREE additional content for all our players. Be sure to check in-game to find out what's new!

New airport: We've officially begun work on a free DLC airport scheduled for this December.

🔧 Behind the Scenes:

New Airplane In-Progress: We're in the phase of collecting materials for an exciting new airplane addition. This will be a long process and we're excited about it.

Partnership Expansion: We're in talks to expand our cooperation with industry partners. This will give us exclusive access and references to further enhance the in-game experience with authentic airport vehicles as well as improve the existing ones.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. It's because of you that we can keep soaring to greater heights!