Hello everyone ! I'm delighted to announce the latest update which contains lots of new features! 🎉
New update! (3.2.0)
- 3 new languages available! German, Italian and Chinese! You can change the language in the settings menu.
- From now on you will be able to consult your current level on the main menu, in the mode selector and at the end of a game. It is no longer necessary to go to the Progress page to view your level. You will also see your progress towards the next level in bar form.
- I made some adjustments to optimize infinite mode. The game should be smoother and more stable, and the levels more varied and balanced.
- Touch controls are no longer displayed for PCs and devices without a touch screen. This should improve the gaming experience and avoid confusion.
- Steam achievements are coming! The 3 currently available achievements are unlockable, there will be many new ones in the next updates! You can view achievements in the Steam menu and soon in the Game Progress page.
- Other minor changes, like bug fixes, graphics improvements, sound changes, etc.
Coming soon: Settings page (with quite a few settings) and challenges page (daily, weekly, monthly challenges). And arrival of weekly and monthly game modes!
I hope you enjoy this update, and continue to play and support me! Do not hesitate to let me know your feedback, your suggestions, or your problems encountered. I thank you all for your loyalty and enthusiasm! 😊
Changed files in this update