À Travers Le Temps update for 21 October 2023

Update 3.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12501765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone ! I'm delighted to announce the latest update which contains lots of new features! 🎉

New update! (3.2.0)

  • 3 new languages available! German, Italian and Chinese! You can change the language in the settings menu.
  • From now on you will be able to consult your current level on the main menu, in the mode selector and at the end of a game. It is no longer necessary to go to the Progress page to view your level. You will also see your progress towards the next level in bar form.
  • I made some adjustments to optimize infinite mode. The game should be smoother and more stable, and the levels more varied and balanced.
  • Touch controls are no longer displayed for PCs and devices without a touch screen. This should improve the gaming experience and avoid confusion.
  • Steam achievements are coming! The 3 currently available achievements are unlockable, there will be many new ones in the next updates! You can view achievements in the Steam menu and soon in the Game Progress page.
  • Other minor changes, like bug fixes, graphics improvements, sound changes, etc.

Coming soon: Settings page (with quite a few settings) and challenges page (daily, weekly, monthly challenges). And arrival of weekly and monthly game modes!

I hope you enjoy this update, and continue to play and support me! Do not hesitate to let me know your feedback, your suggestions, or your problems encountered. I thank you all for your loyalty and enthusiasm! 😊

