Hello everyone ! I'm delighted to announce the latest update which contains lots of new features! 🎉

New update! (3.2.0)

3 new languages available! German, Italian and Chinese! You can change the language in the settings menu.

From now on you will be able to consult your current level on the main menu, in the mode selector and at the end of a game. It is no longer necessary to go to the Progress page to view your level. You will also see your progress towards the next level in bar form.

I made some adjustments to optimize infinite mode. The game should be smoother and more stable, and the levels more varied and balanced.

Touch controls are no longer displayed for PCs and devices without a touch screen. This should improve the gaming experience and avoid confusion.

Steam achievements are coming! The 3 currently available achievements are unlockable, there will be many new ones in the next updates! You can view achievements in the Steam menu and soon in the Game Progress page.

Other minor changes, like bug fixes, graphics improvements, sound changes, etc.

Coming soon: Settings page (with quite a few settings) and challenges page (daily, weekly, monthly challenges). And arrival of weekly and monthly game modes!

I hope you enjoy this update, and continue to play and support me! Do not hesitate to let me know your feedback, your suggestions, or your problems encountered. I thank you all for your loyalty and enthusiasm! 😊