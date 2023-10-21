 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 21 October 2023

Spell Disk 0.5.2a hotfix

Build 12501661

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an error where the player's current image at the end screen would appear as a white box (tofu?) when using certain new accessories or certain weapons by resetting the image data again.
  • Fixed an issue with multiple error logs when too many spatial sounds were called by certain enemies (Fire Wizard, Laser Sorceress, Red Knight, and Warrior Captain).
  • Corrected some typos and capitalization inconsistencies in certain descriptions.

