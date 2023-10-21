v1.0.1.1 Optimization and polishing
LATEST CHANGES:
- Optimized shader compiling and texture updating times.
- Optimized performance at higher game speeds.
- Optimized animations using levels of detail.
- Improvements in lighting, terrain, night and weather visuals.
- Improved depth of field effect.
- Improved moving animations for humans and animals.
- Improved problem reports for every activity.
- Improved MOD integration, interface and output log.
- Improved sound system support of device changes and recovery after standby.
- Increased count limit for many entities in the game.
- Added builders work group.
- Added the option to share your tribe's progress on www.ancient-cities.com/map.php
LATEST FIXES:
- Balanced work priority system.
- Balanced production in buildings and farmlands.
- Balanced wild resources production.
- Balanced population starting numbers and growth.
- Balanced migrant groups probabilities and composition.
- Balanced the effect of hunger and overwork on unrest.
- Balanced domestic animal reproduction and feeding.
- Balanced queue distribution in storages based in user priority.
- Balanced construction resources for some buildings.
- Balanced housing services and vacants.
- Fixes and tweaks in raiding and trading missions.
- Fixed AI tribes that could not settle in the regional map.
- Fixed tool lack report remaining when deleting tasks.
- Fixed game freeze when some fences completely block pass.
- Fixed female deer horns when dead.
- Fixed render related crahes after many hours of gameplay.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Previous savegames become obsolete due to big changes in the core game.
PLEASE ENSURE YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS ARE UP TO DATE.
- Please send us a report if the game crashes and post report number in the forums.
- Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
- Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.
WHAT'S NEXT?
- We are working on new content updates not yet disclosed.
- We will continue improving the base game as a platform for future expansions.
HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT OF THE GAME?
- Please post a positive review on Steam to support this project.
