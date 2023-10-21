 Skip to content

Ancient Cities update for 21 October 2023

Optimization and polishing

Build 12501652 · Last edited by Wendy

LATEST CHANGES:

  • Optimized shader compiling and texture updating times.
  • Optimized performance at higher game speeds.
  • Optimized animations using levels of detail.
  • Improvements in lighting, terrain, night and weather visuals.
  • Improved depth of field effect.
  • Improved moving animations for humans and animals.
  • Improved problem reports for every activity.
  • Improved MOD integration, interface and output log.
  • Improved sound system support of device changes and recovery after standby.
  • Increased count limit for many entities in the game.
  • Added builders work group.
  • Added the option to share your tribe's progress on www.ancient-cities.com/map.php

LATEST FIXES:

  • Balanced work priority system.
  • Balanced production in buildings and farmlands.
  • Balanced wild resources production.
  • Balanced population starting numbers and growth.
  • Balanced migrant groups probabilities and composition.
  • Balanced the effect of hunger and overwork on unrest.
  • Balanced domestic animal reproduction and feeding.
  • Balanced queue distribution in storages based in user priority.
  • Balanced construction resources for some buildings.
  • Balanced housing services and vacants.
  • Fixes and tweaks in raiding and trading missions.
  • Fixed AI tribes that could not settle in the regional map.
  • Fixed tool lack report remaining when deleting tasks.
  • Fixed game freeze when some fences completely block pass.
  • Fixed female deer horns when dead.
  • Fixed render related crahes after many hours of gameplay.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Previous savegames become obsolete due to big changes in the core game.

PLEASE ENSURE YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS ARE UP TO DATE.

  • Please send us a report if the game crashes and post report number in the forums.
  • Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
  • Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

  • We are working on new content updates not yet disclosed.
  • We will continue improving the base game as a platform for future expansions.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT OF THE GAME?

  • Please post a positive review on Steam to support this project.

