 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pellet Dodge update for 21 October 2023

Version 1.1.1 now out!

Share · View all patches · Build 12501634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for checking out Pellet Dodge! After a long time of hard work, here's some of the things that's changed in this version:

  • Save Files have been redone to now save in physical files, which now allows Steam Cloud to be supported.
  • The Linux graphics API is now Vulkan by default to preserve battery life for the Steam Deck.
  • The Steam Deck's keyboard should now automatically appear when selecting an InputField.
  • A lot of new and reaaaalllly old bugs have been finally fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2474791 Depot 2474791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2474793 Depot 2474793
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link