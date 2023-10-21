Version 1.1.1 now out!

Thanks for checking out Pellet Dodge! After a long time of hard work, here's some of the things that's changed in this version:
- Save Files have been redone to now save in physical files, which now allows Steam Cloud to be supported.
- The Linux graphics API is now Vulkan by default to preserve battery life for the Steam Deck.
- The Steam Deck's keyboard should now automatically appear when selecting an InputField.
- A lot of new and reaaaalllly old bugs have been finally fixed.
Changed files in this update