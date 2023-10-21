Update 0.9.0.4

New Features:

New Skillgem Placement System: The skillgem placement system as well as the placement preview was completely reworked. If you now want to place a skillgem you will see exactly where the skillgem will be placed and also which connections will be forged to your existing skills. This removes the randomness and makes skill gem placement a 100% accurate and predictable experience.

New Tooltips for Stats: For all important stats new tooltips have been added to explain what each stat does. This should ease diving into the game for new players.

New Options Menu: The options menu has been completely redesigned and is now structured in tabs which makes it much easier to find the options you are searching for. The keybindings menu was now also integrated in to the options menu and does not have to be opened by an additional scene switch. The additional space on each option tab was used to display your current screen resolution or display what soundtrack is currently selected. No more double-applying from drop down menus to ensure the right option was selected.

Improved Descent Loot: Map shards have been removed from the Descent loot pool to increase the drop chances for more valuable loot. Skill point gems now have been added to the Descent loot pool as well.

Balancing:

Tower projectile speed upgrades now increase tower attack speed by 25% (was 20%)

Tower melee hammer attacks got reduced cooldown to 8s (was 10s) and upgrades now increase attack speed by 20% (was 10%)

From all descent event chests for expedition and defense all map shards got removed from the drop pool in order to increase the chances of rarer loot being dropped. Also skill point gems have been added to the descent chest drop pool.

Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused cutting shot to not stack when multiple nodes were taken. This might have caused other projectile on hit skills to not stack correctly.

Fixed a crash when tabbing trough tooltips in the stats window when using a controller

Misc:

Updated game icon.

We want to thank you for your ongoing support! If you want to stay up to date with the ongoing development and chat with fellow players you are invited to join our discord.