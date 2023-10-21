Update 21/10/2023 : Quality of Life

Improvements:
- Vehicle weight increase (More Grounded)
- Foam block destruction and collision changed so they will no longer upset the vehicle.
- Menu music can now be completely muted
- Car unlock values highlighted to be easier to identify
- Vehicle rumbling feedback fixed and now increases with the drift angle and disables after drift.
- Vehicle Paint now has a visual application and sound
- Minor UI changes
Notes:
Some checkpoints still cause spawn issues when resetting vehicles.
This will be fixed in the next update.
Changed files in this update