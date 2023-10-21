 Skip to content

Redline Racing - Early Access update for 21 October 2023

Update 21/10/2023 : Quality of Life

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Vehicle weight increase (More Grounded)
  • Foam block destruction and collision changed so they will no longer upset the vehicle.
  • Menu music can now be completely muted
  • Car unlock values highlighted to be easier to identify
  • Vehicle rumbling feedback fixed and now increases with the drift angle and disables after drift.
  • Vehicle Paint now has a visual application and sound
  • Minor UI changes

Notes:
Some checkpoints still cause spawn issues when resetting vehicles.
This will be fixed in the next update.

