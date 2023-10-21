Hello everyone,

unfortunately, some errors occurred due to the co-op module. These have now been fixed. In the same time the module itself was revised and existing errors were eliminated.

We have therefore decided to activate local multiplayer experimentally. In order to use this, a second controller must be connected. By pressing the start button on this controller during the game, a second character is created and the second player joins automatically. To deactivate the second player, they must hold down the start button for three seconds. In both cases the last save is loaded. So be careful about losing unsaved progress!

We will let you know as soon as there is news about further updates. Thank you and have a great time.

Chris