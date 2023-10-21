BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug, where you were unable to change your guardian friends with each other (like Fuego <-> Agua).
- For some instances, player was unable to land on a specific planet in Ultima.
Additions
- Some new animations for the items and skills.
- The Guardian Sam is now able to lower / increase the monsters levels.
Donate or contribute.
Changed depots in develop branch