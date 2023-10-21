 Skip to content

Traveler update for 21 October 2023

v0.5.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12501518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the bug, where you were unable to change your guardian friends with each other (like Fuego <-> Agua).
  • For some instances, player was unable to land on a specific planet in Ultima.

Additions

  • Some new animations for the items and skills.
  • The Guardian Sam is now able to lower / increase the monsters levels.

Changed depots in develop branch

View more data in app history for build 12501518
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2184273 Depot 2184273
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2184275 Depot 2184275
