Defendun 20th Update ~~~~

Hello, this is Ferry, the graphic designer for Defendun.

I'd like to inform you about the changes made in the October 21, 2023 update version.

-Destroyer

[Skill] Fire Damage: 8 → 6

-Mystic

[Summon] Attack Power: 2 → 3

[Summon] Attack Speed: 0.2s → 0.26s

-Great Demon

Attack Power: 2 → 6

Maximum Attackable Enemies (Other): 6 → 2

[Skill] Attack Power: 8 → 6

[Skill] Maximum Attackable Enemies (Other): 6 → 3

-Howres

[Awakened State (Skill)] Maximum Attackable Enemies: 3 → 4

-Puppeteer

[Summon] Attack Power: 2 → 5

-Summoner

[Summon] "Laser" Maximum Attackable Enemies (Other): 40 → 60

[Summon] "Soulfire" Maximum Attackable Enemies: 1 → 2

-Necromancer

[Summon] Rush Attack Power: 12 → 9

-Fenrir

Attack Power: 3 → 8

Maximum Attackable Enemies: 3 → 4

[Awakened State (Skill)] "Void Pierce" Maximum Attackable Enemies: 6 → 8

-Unit Enhancement Cards (Left Card): Fixed an issue where the duration of summoning units was not displayed below the unit information when obtaining summoning duration cards.

-Blessing of the Angel Cards (Middle Card): Fixed an issue with the "Summoner Type" summoning duration +20% card causing errors when obtained.

Hello, We are Ferry and Ollie from the development team of Defendun.

As we continue to develop the game, we greatly appreciate all the reviews and feedback provided by our users on Steam discussion boards and various websites.

We've rolled out a follow-up patch to address units that weren't adjusted in the previous update. Additionally, we've urgently patched some critical bugs that could significantly impact gameplay.

We want to express our sincere gratitude for your valuable reviews and feedback.

Thank you!