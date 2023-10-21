1.02 Patch Notes

Hello Your Honor,

We are continuing to improve the game based on the feedback we have received from you. At the end of this update, we will also be sharing some of our future plans with you. First and foremost, we would like to discuss a few important fixes with you.

We have reorganized the crime scenes from scratch!

We received feedback that some of our players were experiencing confusion in crime scenes. Additionally, we decided that the gameplay was not up to par. As a result, from now on, evidence will be presented to you clearly in crime scenes, and you will have access to a detailed crime scene report for each piece of evidence.

When you make a wrong decision, don't forget to check why you received a penalty!

In the previous update, we had added a file to the office that allows you to find out the reason for receiving a penalty when you make a wrong decision in cases. However, we noticed that some of our users were not aware of this and missed clicking on the file. Therefore, we have added an animation to remind you that you need to click on the file to learn the reason for receiving a penalty the day after it occurs.

The criminal records of individuals involved in the case can be important!

Since the game's release, it has been possible to access the characters' criminal records, but our players may have been overlooking this. Therefore, we have added an animation that indicates you can access the criminal record by clicking on the identities of individuals with criminal records. We believe this makes it more prominent now.

Is that all?

You can see the other details included in this update in the list below.

Graphic settings added.

Improved the appearance of security camera footages.

Improvements made to the readability of Kobardde Journal newspaper.

Fixed incorrect newspaper headlines.

Language issues in the phone interface have been corrected.

Issue fixed where the question panel would overlap when opening the tablet in the courtroom scene.

Fixed the problem of menu and animations breaking in the office scene.

Corrected the text speed preview issue in the menu.

Fixed the broken animation issue when clicking on the office phone.

Language issues in the text of the cases have been corrected.

Adjustments made to improve the appearance of Assistant messages.

Animations of police characters in crime scenes have been improved.

Reduced the volume of rain sound in the office (again).

Fixed the issue where the "You must wait 0 more days." message would continuously appear in the meeting interface.

Visual improvements made in the phone interface.

Now, on the office computer, if you don't want to enter a password every time, you will have an option for it when starting a new game.

Improvements made to the game display on Discord.

Music has been added to the crime scenes.

Note: This update can work with your old save file. However, for a better gaming experience, we recommend starting a new game.

In addition to all of these, we have made a few minor bug fixes. If your issue persists or if you encounter a new error, please do not hesitate to contact us.

In the near future, the Season 2 update will be coming to the game. Apart from this update, we have plans for a new update for the in-game social media section in the future. Additionally, we are working on a new question mechanic.

Your feedback is very important to us. It allows us to take the game to the next level.

You can join our official Discord server for announcements, updates, and special events.

For now, that's all from us, but we will definitely be in touch again soon!

Steel Games