 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Out of Orbit update for 21 October 2023

Version 0.1.2 Patch Bug Fix Log

Share · View all patches · Build 12501436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please send any bugs you find to outoforbitofficialgame@gmail.com

  • Fixed a bugwhen placing an object outside after claiming a ship.

  • Fixed a bug where custom-made missions didn't spawn.

  • Fixed the fuel station glitch.

  • Can't travel to the same location anymore.

  • Lose inventory when respawn.

  • Display the correct player name when approaching a user-made mission.

  • This update will corrupt your inventory.

  • Might corrupt save files

  • might require reinstallation

Cheers,
Bryan

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1859991 Depot 1859991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link