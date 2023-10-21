Version 0.1.2 Patch Bug Fix Log

Please send any bugs you find to outoforbitofficialgame@gmail.com
-
Fixed a bugwhen placing an object outside after claiming a ship.
-
Fixed a bug where custom-made missions didn't spawn.
-
Fixed the fuel station glitch.
-
Can't travel to the same location anymore.
-
Lose inventory when respawn.
-
Display the correct player name when approaching a user-made mission.
-
This update will corrupt your inventory.
-
Might corrupt save files
-
might require reinstallation
Cheers,
Bryan
Changed files in this update