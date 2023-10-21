Patch Notes - October 21, 2023

We're hope you all are doing well. Our first upcoming major update is in production as we speak, and development is going well. Right now, there isn't exact pin-pointed date for it, but at the latest we expect it to be released is by December of this year. Alongside this, we are also working on a roadmap. This will show the community all of the planned updates and changes that are coming to the game, so that you all know what to expect as for content in the coming year. Our roadmap is being finalized in terms of plans, and we'll update you all as soon as the roadmap is ready to be shown.

Anyways, today's update consists of both fixes and improvements to the game that should hopefully make it more smoother and better to play. As always, your feedback is important, so we'll be listening with open ears in order to improve everyone's overall experience.

PATCH NOTES:

Fixed an issue where the music would infinitely loop

UI Improvements & a few overhauls

Improved sound effects

New fonts have been introduced alongside the UI changes

Opening credits improved; you can now skip them if you want to

Loading transitions improved and corrected

Various under-the-hood improvements

We super excited to showcase you all what's coming next to the game, but of course, all will be revealed in due time. We hope you enjoy this update, and we'll be back with some more news soon!

Stay tuned!