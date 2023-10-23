Version 6.3

Only players lower than level 20 will be able to enter the new world.

Elite stone time restriction has been removed.

During the event, gold and diamond packages will be 50% off.

Gold package has been arranged.

Donating diamonds to the player has been removed.

NPC health rate increased.

NPC gold rate increased.

Automatic quick repair added.

Automatic speed stone added.

Halloween event added.

Some bugs have been fixed.