Improving Performance

Hello everyone, this week update is a short one, I was focused on coding the controller support, achievements and performance.

Since the controller support still has bugs, I will not be uploading that right now.

Also the achievements will be enabled by the end of the month.

So here is the update.

Patch Notes

Now you can level up the upgrade tree by Left clicking and refund individual upgrades by Right clicking.

"Improved Arsenal" upgrade moved to the middle row, for easier Controller navigation.

Limited the FPS to 120, will add an option to unlimit it on a later update.

Fixed a bug where some enemies would spawn when the game was paused.

Fixed Starfall spawning multiple Stars before level 5.

Fixed Living Needle not working correctly on multiplayer.

Fixed Necromancer animations not working on multiplayer.

Remade how the physics and enemy AI works.

Slowed down ranged enemy aiming so they are not as precise.

While the game will have the same feel, the physics is completed reworked, so any wonky activity, please let me know.

Also it should really improve the performance when there are a lot of enemies on screen.

Again, thanks for the feedback everyone.