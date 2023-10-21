FALLOWEEN EVENT

Falloween is HERE!

Collect treats from monsters - 50 per day! These AUTO LOOT, so you can active AFK.

Earn an exclusive EVENT NAMETAG if you open 500 treats throughout the event.

Each treat has a 1 in 250 of having a limited time MASK!

You can expect to get hundreds of Gems, dozens of time candy, and other seasonal goodies from Treats!

Look at this absolute PILE of loot!

Come play the event, and get some of these sweet rewards ːSmile_IdleOnː

ːbobjoepickleː _How's everyone going, hope you like the new falloween masks, thought I'd spice this event up with a bit more than just the normal 'exclusive nametag'. My personal favorite is the blue Bloque Monster mask, very spooky but also very endearing in a way only ice cream can be!

ːPigchamp_IdleOnːWorld 6 is the next big thing on the horizon, it won't be the very next update but it's only a matter of time before it drops in all its sixy glory!

xoxoxo ~ LavaSpooky2_