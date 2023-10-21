Update Notes - 21st of October 2023

[Weapons]
- Rebalanced all sub-machine guns
- Added bolt-action or carbine variant of sniper rifles to Sniper class
- Added all sub-machine guns and machine pistols from Engineer class to Medic class
[Engine]
- Fixed debugging thread was activating on release builds of the game disable phone home feature, disabled certificate checks for official valve DS since we are not running those
- Disabled various unused vgui interfaces
[TIER0]
- Used Windows native implementation of tslist (experimental)
- PME lib disabled since it was broken for a long time
- Various temporal/experimental memory-related changes that may or may not affect game stability
If you experiencing sound buzzling issues after this update please increate Sound Processing Rate in settings
Changed files in this update