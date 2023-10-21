 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 21 October 2023

Update Notes - 21st of October 2023

Update Notes - 21st of October 2023

[Weapons]

  • Rebalanced all sub-machine guns
  • Added bolt-action or carbine variant of sniper rifles to Sniper class
  • Added all sub-machine guns and machine pistols from Engineer class to Medic class

[Engine]

  • Fixed debugging thread was activating on release builds of the game disable phone home feature, disabled certificate checks for official valve DS since we are not running those
  • Disabled various unused vgui interfaces

[TIER0]

  • Used Windows native implementation of tslist (experimental)
  • PME lib disabled since it was broken for a long time
  • Various temporal/experimental memory-related changes that may or may not affect game stability

If you experiencing sound buzzling issues after this update please increate Sound Processing Rate in settings

