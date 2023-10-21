0.8.0.0 - Shop update!

Hello Pongers! Today is big update! We added shop! You can buy only 3 Items for now but we will ad some more in next updates! Do not worry! Also we added new community map and one new Song. I want to say one more important thing and that is your Pongs and skins will be restarted due to new save system. If you find any bug please report them in game or on Steam disscusion. Thanks!

0.8.0.0

[Shop]

Added Shop - You can buy 3 skins (Purple, Brown, White)

[Arena]

[Arena] Added Neon Grid arena by BurningCrisis_Savage (Recommending to play it is so nice!)

[Sounds]

[Sounds] Added A Future Bass Song

[Save System]

[Save System] Completely reworked save system - Now Pongs saves correctly, skins shows correctly etc..

[Settings - Profile tab]

[Settings - Profile tab] Reworked equipping skin

Added Lock icon if your skin is locked

Updated switching buttons

[BugFix]

[BugFix] Bug Fixed dissappearing the ball

[UI]

[UI] changed buttons in choose_mode_mp scene

changed random arena on first place instead of last

[Pongs]

[Pongs] Restarted to 0 value

[Skins]

[Skins] Restarted - Blue and red unlocked only

[Library]

[Library] Added some arenas PNGs to add them later

Added some little icons to use in future updates