Updated to Version 1.1.6

A couple small but important updates:

Fishing

Fishing has been changed. When you catch a fish now, the bubbles are put on a timer and will reappear a bit later, as long as it is during their active time of day.

This has two important effects on gameplay. First, previously the fish bubbles would only reappear if you left that level and returned, or if you left the game and reloaded your save. This had the unfortunate effect of making it possible to miss an important fishing opportunity for some players who were being very patient and fishing for something quest related.

The second effect is that you can no longer spam the fishing by just reloading the game. You have to wait for the timer whether you caught a fish, or reloaded the game, so it cannot be easily exploited, and it should feel more like a natural part of the game world.

Bug in Story Dialogue

When I updated the game to work with controller input I replaced the "TAB" menu toggle with the "Approve" key ('y' by default) so that it could be easily mapped to the controller without having to add an additional key-binding entry to the options menu. Unfortunately I failed to test this when you get a story ending message, and players got stuck, unable to remove that message.

This should be working as intended now.

Thanks again to all the players who are providing helpful feedback. It may sometimes seem like a minor issue, but I really benefit from hearing about these things.